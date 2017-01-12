‘80s tribute Tainted Love takes the stage at Harrah’s Lake Tahoe | TahoeDailyTribune.com

If you go …

Go back to the 1980s this weekend, as tribute band Tainted Love rocks Harrah’s Lake Tahoe on Saturday, Jan. 14.

Marked by the emergence of dance music, the decade brought a handful of tunes that, to this day, still make people get up and move. Tainted Love evokes this spirit in Stateline this weekend.

The San Francisco-based seven-member band formed in the ‘90s and has brought the noise ever since.

Covering iconic songs from Bon Jovi, Journey, Clash, AC/DC, Heart, Madonna, Prince, Van Halen, David Bowie and many, many more, the tribute band brings must-see entertainment for all fans of ‘80s tunes.

Tainted Love’s song list includes hits from Billy Idol’s “Dancing With Myself” and “White Wedding” to the Proclaimers’ “500 Miles,” Men Without Hats’ “Safety Dance” and Wham’s “Wake Me Up.”

According to the band’s Facebook page, they play “only the very best of the ‘80s.”

Tickets for the gig begin at $27.06, plus tax and fees, and are available online through Ticketmaster.

Harrah’s Lake Tahoe is located at 18 U.S. 50 in Stateline.

Additional information is available at http://www.ticketmaster.com.

Learn more about the band on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter or at http://www.taintedlove.com.

Tainted Love last visited Tahoe for the Creepers Ball at Crystal Bay Casino, and the band travels to Solana Beach for their next show, which occurs one week later. Catch them while they’re in town!

— Lake Tahoe Action