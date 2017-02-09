Action shots: Lake Tahoe celebrates Super Bowl Sunday | TahoeDailyTribune.com

Action shots: Lake Tahoe celebrates Super Bowl Sunday
February 9, 2017
All photos courtesy of #TahoeSnaps
TahoeSnaps, the Tribune’s Instagram account, is a lake-wide endeavor. We joined forces with Lake Tahoe Action and our North Shore partner, North Lake Tahoe Bonanza, to bring our readers more fun photos from around Lake Tahoe.
Here’s the fun part: Tag us or use our hashtag (#TahoeSnaps) when you post a Tahoe-focused photo to Instagram, and you may see your photo reposted to our account or printed in Friday’s Lake Tahoe Action. Photos should feature Tahoe’s dining, entertainment and nightlife vibe — anything you’re doing around our lovely lakeside communities. We can’t wait to see your snaps!
