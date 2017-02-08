Dance with your daughter at annual Father/Daughter Sweetheart Dance | TahoeDailyTribune.com

Dads — be your daughter’s hero this Valentine’s Day and treat her to a night out. On Friday, Feb. 10, Kahle Community Center’s Father/Daughter Sweetheart Dance returns to South Shore from 7-9:30 p.m.

“This is a very special evening for fathers and their daughters to dance and visit with friends,” states a press release from Kahle Community Center.

Enjoy refreshments while dancing the night away — a photo keepsake is also available for purchase.

Tickets are on sale now at Kahle Community Center, and a limited number will be available at the door. It is recommended that those interested purchase tickets ahead of time, as the event has a tendency to sell out. Entry is $10 per person, and the event is open to all ages.

The Father/Daughter Sweetheart Dance will take place inside the convention center at Harveys Lake Tahoe, located at 18 U.S. 50 in Stateline.

Interested in learning more? Call Kahle Community Center at 775-586-7271.