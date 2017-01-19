Jazz, swing band Big Bad Voodoo Daddy plays Harrah’s Lake Tahoe | TahoeDailyTribune.com

It has been 24 years since Big Bad Voodoo Daddy began playing music in Southern California. On Saturday, Jan. 21, the band brings its blend of jazz and swing to South Shore for a headlining gig that begins at 7:30 p.m. at Harrah’s Lake Tahoe.

“Since its formation in the early ‘90s in Ventura, California, the band has toured virtually nonstop, performing on average over 150 shows a year, and has produced a sizable catalog of recorded music, with sales of over 2 million albums to date,” states a press release from United Talent Agency.

Big Bad Voodoo Daddy gained recognition in 1996’s “Swingers,” which starred Vince Vaughn and Jon Favreau. From there, the group’s music has been featured in films and television shows such as “Despicable Me,” “Phineas & Ferb,” and “Friends.”

The band also appeared on “Late Night with Conan O’Brien,” “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno” and “Dancing With the Stars,” in addition to performing at Super Bowl XXXIII’s halftime show.

“Big Bad Voodoo Daddy’s efforts to promote and revitalize swing music have taken shape as much more than a simple tribute.

“Taking inspiration from the creators of this uniquely American art form, the band’s original horn-infused music and legendary high energy show introduces the genre to a new and younger generation while remaining cognizant and respectful of the music’s rich legacy,” continues the release.

Tickets begin at $40.36, plus tax and fees, and are available online at http://www.ticketmaster.com.