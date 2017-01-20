Lake Tahoe AleWorX and Revive Coffee & Wine co-host beer release and Barista Throwdown | TahoeDailyTribune.com

Good coffee. Good beer. What more could you need?

On Saturday, Jan. 21, Lake Tahoe AleWorX and Revive Coffee & Wine are teaming up for a co-op event that celebrates the release of the brewery’s first beer, a California Common. Featuring $5 pints and a competitive Barista Throwdown, the party — known as the place where craft beer and coffee collide — begins at 5 p.m. at Revive.

“We wanted to do a beer release with a big splash,” AleWorX CEO Luca Genasci said.

AleWorX will be pouring the California Common, an unfiltered, hoppy lager, while local and regional baristas compete in a bracket-style tournament to find out who holds the throne in the world of Lake Tahoe coffee.

Revive recently began carrying Old World Coffee, a Reno-based roaster. The company suggested the Barista Throwdown as a means of entertainment, and the idea expanded from there.

Anyone is invited to participate in the throwdown. There is a $5 entry fee, and the winner takes all money gathered from entries. The final three competitors will also receive a swag bag featuring AleWorX and Revive merchandise.

“It’s right along the lines with our identity as a collaborative brand.

“We wanted to do the release, and Revive wants to host events, so we thought we could promote two up-and-coming businesses. We want to make friends, not competitors,” Genasci said.

The Lake Tahoe AleWorX brand is based on a distribution model. While Revive is the first location to carry the company’s beer, Genasci is currently in talks with approximately five more places and aims to have the beer featured on 10 to 15 taps around town, in addition to AleWorX’s own taproom, which is scheduled to open around March 2017.

“We’re not in a rush to open, and we want to do it right. First impressions are everything to us,” Genasci stated.

In the mean time, plan on tasting AleWorX’s first brew this Saturday.

“We know there’s going to be weather, so we’re telling people to dress warm. We’re Tahoe people,” Genasci said.