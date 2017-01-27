Lake Tahoe AleWorX releases first beer and Revive Coffee & Wine hosts barista throwdown (photos) | TahoeDailyTribune.com

Who knew beer and coffee could make such a great combination? On Saturday, Jan. 21, up-and-coming South Shore brewery Lake Tahoe AleWorX released its first beer at Revive Coffee & Wine with taps both inside and out, while a Barista Throwdown — which the two businesses co-hosted aside Reno-based Old World coffee — took place indoors.

Approximately 10 local baristas competed in the bracket-stye throwdown as South Lake Tahoe residents and visitors sipped AleWorX’s California Common and celebrated community.

Enjoy some of our favorite shots from the night. All photos courtesy of Julie Zeid.