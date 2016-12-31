 SnowGlobe Music Festival Day 2 (photos) | TahoeDailyTribune.com

SnowGlobe Music Festival Day 2 (photos)

SnowGlobe Music Festival kicked off on Thursday, Dec. 29, at its new larger space at Lake Tahoe Community College. As is tradition, attendees were decked out in an array of costumes. Here are a few favorites from day 2.

PHOTOS BY AUTUMN WHITNEY / TAHOE DAILY TRIBUNE