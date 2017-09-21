Squaw Valley’s annual Oktoberfest returns

If you go …

With the end of September comes one of North Shore's fall celebrations: Squaw Valley's Oktoberfest, which takes place on Saturday, Sept. 23, from noon through 6 p.m.

"This annual event will transform the Village at Squaw Valley into a miniature Bavaria complete with authentic German beer and food, Bavarian music, the ever-popular Oktoberfest Games and plenty of family fun," states the Squaw Valley website.

Throughout the day guests have the opportunity to join in games such as keg rolling, a brat toss and stein-holding competition. Each is free to enter, but participation is granted on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Live entertainment is provided by Joe Smeill's 20-Piece Bavarian Band, Almenrauch Schuhplattler Bavarian Folk Dancers, The Alpentanz Kapelle Band and Alpentanzer Schuhplattler Bavarian & Austrian Folk Dancers.

Entry is $20 and includes a half-liter stein mug as well as two beer tickets.

Additional beer tickets may be purchased for $5 each, and all beer sale proceeds benefit the High Sierra Lacrosse Foundation.

Bratwursts, Bavarian pretzels and root beer floats will also be for sale at the event.

Learn more about Squaw Valley's Oktoberfest online at http://www.squawalpine.com.

The venue is located at 1750 Village East Road in Olympic Valley.

— Lake Tahoe Action