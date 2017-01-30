Tahoe Boys Variety Show to return | TahoeDailyTribune.com

The Tahoe Boys Variety Show returns to the MontBleu showroom on Friday, Feb. 3, at 7 p.m. Presented by the Tahoe Arts Project, the show features Tahoe natives, Chris Smith, Nick Smith and Sean Pawling. This program is suitable for all ages, and will feature music, comedy, juggling, skits and lots of laughter

Tickets are $15 for adults, and children (through high school) are free. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and admission will be at the door.

The Tahoe Boys Variety Show will be performing in the South Shore schools the week of Jan. 30 through Feb. 3. Tahoe Arts Project is a nonprofit organization whose main focus is the presentation of performing arts in our local schools. For more information, please call 530-542-3632 or visit tahoeartsproject.org.