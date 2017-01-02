TahoeSnaps: Happy holidays from Lake Tahoe | TahoeDailyTribune.com

All photos courtesy of #TahoeSnaps

TahoeSnaps, the Tribune’s Instagram account, is a lake-wide endeavor. We joined forces with our North Shore partners, Sierra Sun and North Lake Tahoe Bonanza, to bring our readers more fun photos from around Lake Tahoe.

Here’s the fun part: Tag us or use our hashtag (#TahoeSnaps) when you post a Tahoe-focused photo to Instagram, and you may see your photo reposted to our account or printed in Saturday’s Tribune. Photos should feature Tahoe’s vibe — ski shots, lake views, family fun, snowball fights, really anything you’re doing around our lovely lakeside communities. We post and repost on a daily basis.