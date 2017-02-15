ALO rocks North Lake Tahoe’s Crystal Bay Club Casino | TahoeDailyTribune.com

Prior to the group’s South Shore summer concert series performance, where they will put on a show with Jack Johnson, rock ensemble ALO takes the stage in North Lake Tahoe on Friday, Feb. 17.

“ALO is more than a band. It’s a musical relationship that has endured for over two decades, with band members playing in numerous projects together and apart,” states the group’s online biography.

After the band released the album “Sounds Like This” in early 2012, vocalist Zach Gill went on tour with singer-songwriter Jack Johnson while guitarist Dan Lebowitz traveled with Phil Lesh of the Grateful Dead, bassist Steve Adams recorded with Nicki Bluhm & The Gramblers and drummer Dave Brogan collaborated with Mokie.

The four reunited and released another full-length album, “Tangle of Time,” in October of 2015.

“More than previous releases, ‘Tangle of Time’ really taps into what makes ALO unique. It’s that special blend of classic songwriting and the ability to stretch out jams and distill dance floor grooves.

“It’s heartfelt lyrics that make you smile, reflect and just want to sing along either way. It’s four great musicians who all write and sing. And four friends who’ve been through a lot together and still support, challenge and inspire one another,” continues the bio.

ALO’s North Shore gig kicks off at 9 p.m. in Crystal Bay Club Casino’s Crown Room. Tickets start at $22, jump to $27 on the day of the show, and are available online at http://www.crystalbaycasino.com.

— Lake Tahoe Action