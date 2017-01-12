Audiodub rocks South Lake Tahoe’s Whiskey Dick’s Saloon | TahoeDailyTribune.com

If you go …

What began as a cover band of artists like Green Day, Phish and Sublime eventually turned into the Bay Area-based reggae/ska group Audiodub, who jams at South Shore’s Whiskey Dick’s Saloon on Saturday, Jan. 14.

When the three members joined together in 2006, they started out as a Sublime cover band, and one year later were headlining venues along the West Coast.

“Although rocking the music of Sublime came naturally to these three Sublime fans, original ideas and tracks quickly came to the forefront.

“This new band consists of the same members but different ideas, combining our unique musical backgrounds and creating Audiodub.

“This new project combines the ska/reggae elements that we’re used to and blends them with our own personalities of hard rock and punk,” states the band’s online biography.

Audiodub has released four full-length albums since 2008, when their first record “So Scud” debuted in April.

“We combine thumping reggae beats with a California-rock mentality, bringing our own style of music that separates from the rest,” states Audiodub’s Facebook page.

The free gig begins at 9 p.m., and Audiodub will be joined by special guests Two Peace, a Sacramento-based reggae/hip-hop duo.

“They come to spread truth and positive vibes,” states their Facebook page.

Whiskey Dick’s Saloon is located at 2660 Lake Tahoe Blvd.

Additional information is available at http://www.facebook.com/whiskeydickstahoe.

— Lake Tahoe Action