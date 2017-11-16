Banjo player and bluegrass musician Noam Pikelny lights up South Shore

Get a taste of the South as bluegrass musician and banjo player Noam Pikelny makes a stop on South Shore this weekend.

"Noam Pikelny has emerged as the preeminent banjoist of his generation," states a press release from The Loft, which adds that the artist is a founding member of Punch Brothers, a three-time Grammy nominee and won the first annual Steve Martin Prize for Excellence in Banjo and Bluegrass in 2010.

Some may also recognize Pikelny's talents from the bluegrass band Leftover Salmon, in which he was a member for a few years.

But Pikelny has recently gone a different direction with his music: The artist's newest release, the 12-track "Universal Favorite," is "truly his solo debut," according to the press release.

"His previous solo efforts — including 2014's landmark 'Noah Pikelny Plays Kenny Baker Plays Bill Monroe' — were full-band affairs that revealed his abilities as a dynamic bandleader while reinforcing his reputation as an inventive accompanist," continues the release.

"Universal Favorite" features only Pikelny and his original songs, live in studio and accompaniment-free — and for the first time the musician sings, too.

According to Pikelny himself, the album "is the most personal statement I've put forward. The setting couldn't be more stark and I think it lays bare my musical core. Most importantly, it's an incredibly honest solo album, in that there are honestly no other people on this record other than me."

Catch the artist at The Loft in Heavenly Village on Saturday, Nov. 18, at 9 p.m. Tickets cost $25 (plus tax and fees) and are available online (along with more details) at http://www.thelofttahoe.com.

— Lake Tahoe Action