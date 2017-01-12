Comedian and impressionist Justin Rupple headlines South Shore’s Hard Rock Hotel and Casino | TahoeDailyTribune.com

If you go …

If you’re a fan of Jim Carrey, you’ll want to check out up-and-coming comedian Justin Rupple, who swings by Hard Rock Hotel and Casino on Saturday, Jan. 14.

Named one of comedy’s fastest rising stars, Rupple was noted as a combination of Carrey’s voices and energy and Richard Jeni’s delivery.

“[Rupple’s] hour-long comedy set is never the same twice, given elements of improv, audience involvement, countless impressions, instruments and even a little song and dance.

“In 2010, Rupple moved from his hometown in Seattle to Los Angeles and became a mainstay of Hollywood’s comedy scene,” states a press release from Hard Rock.

Rupple’s credits include roles in TV series such as “All the Wrong Notes,” “Semi-Famous,” “Partners,” “Scorpion” and “Zombie Whisperer,” along with the film “Operation Chromite,” which released in 2016 and starred Liam Neeson.

In addition to appearing on television and the silver screen, Rupple won Dana Carvey’s First Impressions competition on the USA Network, where he was named one of the country’s best impressionists.

The comedian uses the classic comedy style and brings it into the modern era. This is one show you won’t want to miss!

Rupple’s performance begins at 8 p.m., and tickets are available for $10 through Hard Rock’s website.

Attendees must be at least 21 years of age.

Learn more at http://www.hardrockcasinolaketahoe.com, or interact with Rupple on Facebook.

Hard Rock Hotel and Casino is located at 50 U.S. 50 in Stateline.

— Lake Tahoe Action