Comedian Steve Hytner performs at Crystal Bay Casino

North Shore's Crystal Bay Casino hosts a night of comedy in its Crown Room on Saturday, Sept. 23, as the venue welcomes entertainer Steve Hytner.

"Steve has made an indelible impression on both the large and small screens," states Reno Tahoe Comedy's website.

Hytner has been seen in a mix of Disney Channel shows, as well as "The Jeff Foxworthy Show" and ABC's "Modern Family."

"Combined with his stand-up career, commercial appearances, Steve is one of America's most recognized character actors.

"Steve received critical acclaim for his portrayal of Kenny Bania on the long-running hit 'Seinfeld.' His other works include 'Hung,' 'Mike and Molly,' Two and a Half Men,' 'Curb Your Enthusiasm,' 'CSI,' 'CSI New York,' 'Boston Legal,' 'Friends,' 'Roswell,' 'The King of Queens' and many, many more," continues the website.

Looking to make the most of your evening on Tahoe's North Shore?

"Check out the Steak and Lobster House or Bistro Elise for great dining at the Crystal Bay Casino before the show!" concludes the site.

The performance begins at 8:30 p.m. Tickets are available for $16 in advance and go up to $19 on the day of the show.

Prices do not include ticket fees. Learn more online at http://www.crystalbaycasino.com.

Crystal Bay Casino is located at 14 NV 28.

— Lake Tahoe Action