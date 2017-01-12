Comedy at the Improv with Howie Nave: Allan Havey and Alycia Cooper perform this week at Lake Tahoe | TahoeDailyTribune.com

Allan Havey

Comedian and actor Allan Havey just finished one of his most productive years in recent memory. He appeared in the Coen brothers’ movie “Hail, Caesar!” and was also seen in “2 Broke Girls,” “Code Black” and the Judd Apatow television series “Love.”

Havey played Lou Avery in the AMC dramatic series “Mad Men” and also had a role in the TV series “The Man in the High Castle.” His other credits include Louis C.K.‘s, “Louie,” Larry David’s “Curb Your Enthusiasm” on HBO, “Late Night With Conan O’Brien,” Comedy Central, NBC’s “The Office” and 10 appearances on “The Late Show with David Letterman.”

Havey has been seen in the motion pictures “Top Five” (written, directed and starring Chris Rock), “Hancock” starring Will Smith, “The Informant!” with Matt Damon, “Internal Affairs” with Richard Gere and Andy Garcia, “Checking Out” with Jeff Daniels, “Rounders” (again with Matt Damon) and “Wild Things Part 2: The Glades” with Isaiah Washington.

When he has time, Havey is part of my morning radio show with our segment “Howiewood & Haveywood” on most Mondays. Havey is what comedy should be both on and off stage: he has a solid work ethic, always delivers a good show and never takes his stand-up for granted. His comedy is always fresh and original, and has been showcased at numerous comedy festivals all over the world and for our troops in the Middle East. Havey has accomplished almost everything he set out to do, but he would also love to be on Broadway. Knowing Havey, it’ll happen.

Alycia Cooper

Like Havey, Alycia Cooper has quite an incredible list of accomplishments, including credits on “Grounded for Life,” “The Parkers” and “Raising Hope.” You also may have seen her on NBC’s “Last Comic Standing,” where Roseanne Barr called her brilliant.

Cooper has also appeared on “Byron Allen’s Comics Unleashed,” “America’s Got Talent,” “The Mo’Nique Show,” “The Ricki Lake Show,” “Wanda Does It,” “Gossip Queens” and many more. She taped her first DVD in 2002 for a Christian comedy show called “The Spirit of Comedy,” and has since taped two hour-long DVDs — directed and produced by herself — called “Paper Chasin’” and “Stimulus Package.” Check out her YouTube channel under “Alycia Cooper” and her CD, “Alycia with a ‘Y’!,” available on iTunes.

Of all her credits, Cooper said performing overseas for our men and women in uniform ranks as her most memorable. She’s edgy and commands the stage — when you realize that her influences include Chris Rock, George Carlin and Margaret Cho, it’s easy to see why she is the way she is.