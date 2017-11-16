Country artist Will Hoge headlines Crystal Bay Casino

Country music fans are likely familiar with Eli Young Band's popular 2012 rendition of "Even If It Breaks Your Heart," but some may be surprised to learn that the song was originally written and recorded by musician Will Hoge back in 2009.

And on Friday, Nov. 17, Tahoe gets a taste of the source with a performance from Hoge at North Shore's Crystal Bay Casino that begins at 10 p.m.

According to a press release, the southern artist's new album, "Anchors," is a "prime showcase for Hoge's soaring, gritty vocals, as well as his remarkable gift for crafting complex characters with real emotional depth and plainspoken profundity."

Throughout the 11 tracks, "Hoge weaves elements of vintage country, literate folk and heartland rock into a passionate, genre-busting set, one that offers an unflinching portrait of the messy challenges of adulthood and the ways in which we persevere (or don't) through hard times," continues the release.

"Anchors" also features renowned country star Sheryl Crow on "Little Bit of Rust." But Hoge's association with fellow musicians doesn't stop there — he has also toured with the likes of Needtobreathe, The Civil Wars and ZZ Top.

Hoge's gig is free to attend and open to guests at least 21 years of age.

Crystal Bay Casino is located at 14 NV 28, and additional information is available online at http://www.crystalbaycasino.com.

Learn more about Hoge at http://www.willhoge.com, or interact with him on Facebook (@willhoge).

— Lake Tahoe Action