Crystal Bay Club Casino comedy night welcomes Bill Kalmenson | TahoeDailyTribune.com

Comedian Bill Kalmenson is somewhat of a jack of all trades — his career not only includes stand-up, but also writing, directing and acting on both stage and screen.

“After cutting his teeth in the New York City and Los Angeles club scenes, Bill headlined regularly in comedy clubs all across the country. Bill studied acting in New York with theater icons Stella Adler and Jack Garfein.

“As an actor, he appeared in numerous productions on the New York stage. Most memorable for Bill was when he appeared opposite comedy legend and mentor Milton Berle in the short-lived ‘Goodnight, Grandpa,’” states Kalmenson’s online biography.

The comedian’s resume also includes performances on television shows including “Cold Case,” “E.R.,” “24” and “Married with Children,” in addition to movies like “Argo” and “Lethal Weapon.”

Kalmenson wrote and directed the 1998 dramedy “The Souler Opposite,” which focuses on a struggling comic’s unending jokes and inability to commit, resulting in distancing himself from the woman he loves.

Now, Kalmenson headlines Crystal Bay Club Casino’s comedy night on Wednesday, Feb. 8.

Catch the comedian’s stand-up beginning at 8:30 p.m. The venue is located at 14 NV 28 in Crystal Bay, Nevada.

Tickets are available through Crystal Bay Club Casino’s website for $15 in advance, and $18 on the day of the show. Prices do not include ticket fees.

Additional information can be found at http://www.crystalbaycasino.com.

— Lake Tahoe Action