Fall reading: South Lake Tahoe library staff provides top books for season

Fall officially started Friday, Sept. 22, which means it's the season to curl up with a good book and watch the colors change from the comfort of your living room (or outside with a scenic view).

Staff from the local library provided their top picks for fall reading in a variety of categories, including new fiction, children's fiction, crafts and cooking.

All books are available at the South Lake Tahoe branch of the El Dorado County Library. Learn more online at http://www.eldoradolibrary.org.

New Fiction

From magic to spies, this fall's new works of fiction are fit for any type of reader.

"Legacy of Spies" by John Le Carre — After 25 years, Le Carre returns with another George Smiley novel. In this story, Smiley's British Secret Service colleague Peter Guillam has retired to his farmstead when he receives a letter from the Service summoning him to London. What follows is an exhumation of Guillam's Cold War past, but those in charge of analyzing the intelligence operations have no memory of it.

"The Rules of Magic" by Alice Hoffman — Susanna Owens bestows strict rules upon her children (no red shoes, no wearing black and no candles, among others) because she knows they're different than others living in the 1960s. However, when the three kids visit their aunt in Massachusetts, secrets emerge. Hoffman's newest work doesn't debut until mid-October, giving you plenty of time to read its predecessor, "Practical Magic."

"Paris in the Present Tense" by Mark Helprin — Helprin's newest novel takes place in present-day Paris, where the city is torn between unrest and glory. Jules Lacour, a 74-year-old widower, cellist, veteran and child of the Holocaust, is tasked with balancing his difficult past with the beauties of the present. "Paris in the Present Tense" is due to release on Tuesday, Oct. 3.

"The Midnight Line" by Lee Child — The next installment in the Jack Reacher series, "The Midnight Line" sees Reacher caught up in a journey throughout the Midwest as he attempts to return a West Point 2005 class ring to the woman who gave it up. Along the way he encounters bikers, cops and others, and the more he learns, the more dangerous Reacher's adventure becomes. Child's newest novel is expected in early November.

"The Ninth Hour" by Alice McDermott — The latest novel from McDermott — which follows a widow, her daughter and nuns who serve their Irish-American community in Brooklyn during the 20th century — released in mid-September.

"Future Home of the Living God" by Louise Erdrich — Erdrich's dystopian story revolves around a woman (Cedar) and her unborn child fighting against oppressive forces — mainly Congress, which is rumored to begin confining pregnant woman in an era when evolution moves backwards and infants resemble primitive humans. What follows is Cedar's battle to keep her baby safe.

Cookbooks

Halloween, Thanksgiving — fall is filled with occasions for cooking, whether you're looking for quick dinner recipes or up-scale desserts.

"50 Simple Soups for the Slow Cooker" by Lynn Alley — Alley has released three books on preparing meals with a slow cooker, and this one focuses all on soup (a perfect autumn dinner). From French onion to Swedish rhubarb raspberry soup, this book covers it all — and each recipe is either vegetarian or vegan.

"Tacos, Tortas and Tamales" by Roberto Santibanez — Create authentic flavors of classic taquerias in your own kitchen with Santibanez's collection of tacos, tortas and tamales. The cookbook also includes recipes for salsas, desserts and margaritas.

"A Year of Pies" by Ashley English — Whether you're in need of apple, pumpkin, or something more unique like rosemary bourbon sweet potato, English's collection of pie recipes is perfect for any time of year.

Crafting

As the weather turns cool, but ski resorts have yet to open, pass the time indoors with seasonal crafts.

"Unexpected Afghans" by Robyn Chachula — Chachula provides nearly 30 different ways to crochet traditional afghans with contemporary techniques, colors and patterns. This book is useful for both advanced and beginning crocheters: The patterns gradually become more complex, giving the reader the opportunity to build skills.

"Arm Knitting" by Amanda Bassetti — Learn to knit without needles from Bassetti's compilation of 30 projects that include scarves, boot warmers, blankets, rugs, mug cozies and more — the perfect way to prepare for the upcoming winter.

Children's Fiction

With the increase in indoor activities, keep kids off screens with these new books they're sure to enjoy.

"Dog Man, A Tale of Two Kitties" by Dav Pilkey — The creator of Captain Underpants returns with his third installment in the new Dog Man series. Petey the cat has brought in trouble with his double — a cute kitten — and Dog Man must stop the two from wreaking havoc on the town.

"Diary of a Wimpy Kid, The Getaway" by Jeff Kinney — Kinney's latest is due out in early November. In his next adventure, Greg Heffley and his family head to an island resort to escape the cold weather in their town; however, their vacation is ruined with poisoning, venomous animals and stomach troubles. Will their trip be saved?

"Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, Illustrated Edition" by J.K. Rowling — Illustrator Jim Kay is back to bring Rowling's series to life for the third time. Boy wizard Harry Potter returns to Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry as one of Voldemort's suspected followers escapes from Azkaban prison. With a traitor roaming the halls, no one is safe.

"Magnus Chase and the Gods of Asgard, The Ship of the Dead" by Rick Riordan — Magnus Chase is a chosen warrior who isn't inclined to fighting, which proves to be a challenge when he's tasked with stopping Loki and his Ship of the Dead. The journey includes battles with sea gods, giants and a fire-breathing dragon — will Magnus be able to prevail?

Poetry

Changing seasons often evokes one's creative side, so sit by the fire and watch the leaves fall while seeking inspiration from these poets.

"California Poetry From the Gold Rush to the Present" by Dana Gioia — Get a glimpse into California's history over the past 150 years through this collection of poetry. Subjects range from environment to cultural emergence.

"A Thousand Mornings" by Mary Oliver — Oliver's work focuses on her home of Provincetown, Massachusetts. From the region's scenic views to the loss of her dog, she looks to small moments and describes them with clarity, humor and kindness.

"Good Poems" by Garrison Keillor — If the title itself doesn't convince you to read this book, maybe the subjects will. Keillor has selected poems that cover everything from children to transcendence, failure, death and everyday life. The collection includes pieces from renowned poets Emily Dickinson, Walt Whitman, Robert Frost and more.