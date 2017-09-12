Ferrari-Carano winemaker dinner held at The Loft Tahoe

If you go …

The Loft's next installment of winemaker dinners features varietals from Ferrari-Carano Vineyards and Winery, located in Sonoma County's Dry Creek Valley.

"Come meet the team from Ferrari-Carano and learn how this certified-sustainable Sonoma county winery has won the hearts of wine lovers around the world," states The Loft's website.

The five-course, wine-paired meal features dishes including goat cheese and eggplant bruschetta, jumbo sea scallops picatta, seared pomegranate duck breast, roast tenderloin of beef and dark chocolate raspberry torte.

Each course is paired with a different wine, ranging from fume blanc to chardonnay, pinot noir and more.

"Ferrari-Carano is known for their remarkable wines, vintage after vintage," states the Facebook page for the event.

The approximate three-hour dinner, which begins at 6:30 p.m., costs $89 (plus tax and gratuity) to attend.

Recommended Stories For You

Learn more about the Ferrari-Carano Winemaker Dinner and purchase tickets at http://www.thelofttahoe.com. Additional information is also available on the venue's Facebook page (@thelofttahoe).

The Loft is an establishment in Heavenly Village that offers live theater, a lounge and dining. It is located at 1021 Heavenly Village Way, Suite 50.

The venue has not yet released when its next winemaker dinner will be held.

— Lake Tahoe Action