Folk singer/songwriters The Dustbowl Revival headline North Lake Tahoe’s Crystal Bay Club Casino | TahoeDailyTribune.com

If you go …

North Shore’s full weekend lineup kicks off with a performance from folk singer/songwriters The Dustbowl Revival on Friday, Jan. 27.

The eight-member group released the single “Busted” this past fall, and are preparing to debut their newest record later this year.

“Produced by Grammy award-winner and Flogging Molly co-founder Ted Hutt (Old Crow Medicine Show, Gaslight Anthem, Dropkick Murphys), the new sounds signal a striking departure from their fun-loving, raucous old-time past and as the band mixing their unique eight-piece instrumentation into realms of hard soul, funk and the emotional, introspective folk reminiscent of Fleetwood Mac, Paul Simon and Aretha Franklin’s harmony-drenched ‘70s output,” states the band’s online biography.

Formed out of appreciation for bluegrass, gospel and New Orleans swing and blues, The Dustbowl Revival has opened for Lake Street Dive, Trombone Shorty and The Preservation Hall Jazz Band in recent years, and has headlined foreign festivals such as Bergenfest in Norway and Tonder Fest in Denmark.

“Dustbowl has become known for their free-flowing and joyous live shows, combining their funk rhythm and brass section with a fast-picking stringband section,” continues the bio.

Fans who trek to Crystal Bay Club Casino for this free show will not leave disappointed.

The venue is located at 14 NV 28 in Crystal Bay, Nevada.

Additional information is available at http://www.crystalbaycasino.com. Learn more about The Dustbowl Revival at http://www.dustbowlrevival.com.

— Lake Tahoe Action