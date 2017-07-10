5 spots to celebrate National Piña Colada Day in South Lake Tahoe | TahoeDailyTribune.com

If you like piña coladas and getting caught in the rain… Just try and read through this article without getting that song stuck in your head. We dare you.

Today, July 10, is (for some unknown reason) National Piña Colada Day. And with the temperature hovering in the 80s on Lake Tahoe's South Shore, an ice-cold drink is just the ticket. Here are five places around town to celebrate the holiday:

Basil Piña Colada – Kalani's

Kick back in Kalani's Puka Lounge with this twist on a classic piña colada made with Woody's Premium Piña Colada Mix, Bacardi Rum and fresh basil leaves.

Kalani's is located at 1001 Heavenly Village Way in South Lake Tahoe.

Sammy's Toasted Colada – Cabo Wabo Cantina

Stop by Cabo Wabo Cantina, located inside Harveys Lake Tahoe, for a delicious and fruity take on the tradition piña colada. The Sammy's Toasted Colada is made with Sammy's Beach Bar Rum, Coco Lopez Cream of Coconut, and pineapple juice. It's served on the rocks and garnished with freshly toasted coconut.

Cabo Wabo Cantina is located at 18 U.S. 50 in Stateline.

Classic Pina Colada – Tiki Bar at the Beach Retreat & Lodge

Where better to enjoy a piña colada than a beachside tiki bar? Ask your friendly bartender at the Tiki Bar, located at the Beach Retreat & Lodge, to whip you up a piña colada with your choice of rum.

The Tiki Bar is located at 3411 Lake Tahoe Boulevard in South Lake Tahoe.

Pain Killer – Rum Bar at Round Hill Pines Beach Resort

It may go by a different name, but the Rum Bar's Pain Killer has all the fixings of a tasty piña colada. Coconut, pineapple, a variety of rums (plus some secret ingredients) are blended together with ice and topped with fresh nutmeg.

The Rum Bar is located at 300 U.S. 50 in Zephyr Cove.

Piña Colada Bread Pudding – Freshies

If you're still committed to that post-Fourth of July booze cleanse, you don't have to miss out on the holiday entirely. Pop on over to Freshies for their tropical bread pudding. The Piña Colada Bread Pudding is made with Hawaiian sweet bread, croissants, fresh pineapple, macadamia nuts, coconut and coconut milk. It's served warm with caramel and fresh whipped.

Freshies is located at 3330 Lake Tahoe Boulevard #3 in South Lake Tahoe.