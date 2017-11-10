Drink of the Week: The Loft’s Smoretini

One of the largest components of Tahoe's nightlife is the mix of countless breweries, bars and restaurants that offer unique drinks difficult to find outside the basin. In our Drink of the Week segment, we'll showcase one type of beer, wine, cocktail — you name it — to try during your stay in the region.

This week's drink is The Loft's Smoretini, a campfire-themed take on the restaurant and lounge's classic martini.

Featuring marshmallow vodka infused in-house and a rim of graham cracker crust and chocolate, the Smoretini also includes Frangelico, whipped cream, a chocolate drizzle and a roasted marshmallow garnish.

For those who are fans of both martinis and s'mores, this drink is for you: It's not overpoweringly sweet, and one can sure taste the alcohol. The Smoretini is essentially a liquid marshmallow with a hit of chocolate that adults are sure to love.

The Smoretini is a new addition to The Loft's cocktail list and is not yet on the menu — but ask for it and staff is prepared to mix it for you.

The Loft is open daily 4 p.m. through 2 a.m., and is located at 1001 Heavenly Village Way. Learn more online at http://www.thelofttahoe.com or call 530-523-8024.