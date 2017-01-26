Kiwanis Club of Lake Tahoe holds 35th Mid-Winter Beach Party Crab Feed | TahoeDailyTribune.com

If you go …

It’s time to trade in your winter coat for a Hawaiian shirt.

Yes, it’s 30 degrees, but you read that correctly.

On Friday, Jan. 27, the Kiwanis Club of Lake Tahoe hosts its 35th annual Mid-Winter Beach Party Crab Feed at Harrah’s Lake Tahoe.

Featuring excellent seafood, a silent auction and live music, the event begins at 6 p.m. and tickets cost only $40.

Did we mention there’s dancing, too?

South Lake Tahoe-based duo A Class Act has played special events for over two decades and will headline the evening’s entertainment.

“A Class Act is a duo playing musical memories from the ‘50s through today,” states the artists’ Facebook biography.

Beach attire is encouraged for the event, which benefits local charitable activities.

“The Kiwanis Club of Lake Tahoe is a community service organization, dedicated to improving the world one child and one community at a time,” according to the organization’s Facebook page.

Harrah’s Lake Tahoe is located at 18 U.S. 50 in Stateline, Nevada.

The crab feed takes place inside the casino’s convention center.

Additional information about the event is available on the Kiwanis Club of Lake Tahoe Facebook page, or by calling 530-541-5900.

Learn more about Kiwanis Club of Lake Tahoe online at http://www.kiwaniscluboflaketahoe.org, or call the non-profit at 530-391-1215.

Now, let’s eat!

— Lake Tahoe Action