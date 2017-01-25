Soup Tahoe: Sprouts Cafe offers vegan chili recipe | TahoeDailyTribune.com

January is National Soup Month in the United States, so here at the Lake Tahoe Action we’re celebrating by featuring one soup recipe from a local restaurant each week. If you haven’t visited the featured restaurants before, we highly recommend them — support our local culinary scene and enjoy the soups on-site! After a long day of being on the hill, you might not want to put the effort into crafting the recipe yourself, and a warm cup of soup always feels great in cold hands.

Concluding this month-long feature is Sprouts Cafe’s chili. Labeled as always vegan, sometimes gluten free (depending who’s preparing the soup and what they bring to the table, a non-gluten free dressing might be used), the chili features an excellent list of ingredients that will have you drooling in a matter of seconds.

What’s in it

Yellow, red, green bell peppers

White and red onions

Beans

Corn

Tomato

Textured vegetable protein

Cilantro

Carrots

Sweet potatoes

Lime and orange juices

Traditional spices, such as garlic powder

“I’ll also use some cauliflower or kale, depending on what I’m feeling that day. I can’t give away all my secrets,” manager Sara Krizman said.

The recipe varies depending on who is preparing the chili. Each soup maker adds a little of their own flavor, according to Krizman.

To assemble the chili, sauté peppers and onions over the stove, and then mix all ingredients together in a large pot. Krizman says she sometimes blends the ingredients in order to increase volume and create a smoother texture. She will also add a homemade veggie broth.

It’s the perfect meal to grab after a day on the mountain, and we recommend eating it at Sprouts to get a taste of the secret ingredients.

Sprouts Cafe is located at 3123 Harrison Avenue in South Lake Tahoe and open 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days each week. The natural foods restaurant features a variety of vegetarian and vegan-friendly options, and rotates soups daily. For more information and to view the menu, visit http://www.sproutscafetahoe.com.