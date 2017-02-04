The Loft Tahoe hosts five-course, wine-paired dinner | TahoeDailyTribune.com

Warm up for Valentine’s Day a week early with The Loft’s Grace Patriot Winemaker Dinner, held on Wednesday, Feb. 8. Beginning at 6 p.m., enjoy a five-course dinner paired with award-winning local wines.

“Each of the pre-fixe five courses will be thoughtfully paired with award-winning wines from The Loft’s signature local winery, Grace Patriot Wines,” states a press release from The Loft.

At the dinner, guests will be able to meet the Grace family and the winemaker, and learn about the history and success of the winery, which is based in Apple Hill.

Frank Trotta, a certified sommelier and culinary expert, designed the five-course menu for the event.

The evening begins with roasted eggplant and goat cheese bruschetta paired with Pinot Gris, continues with prosciutto-wrapped shrimp paired with Torrontes, fettuccine al anatra paired with “Renner Vineyard” Syrah and cabernet-braised bison short ribs accompanied by Cabernet Sauvignon before finishing with a dark chocolate raspberry torte and Grace Patriot’s “Season Finale” port.

“We’re very fortunate to have the bold collection from Grace Patriot, and showcase their local wines paired with our distinctive menu as we both aim for flavors that stand out,” Trotta, The Loft’s VP of operations, said.

Tickets for the dinner are $79 per person, plus tax and gratuity. They are available online at http://www.thelofttahoe.com, where a detailed menu and additional information can also be found.