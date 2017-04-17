Yummy Fixins: Grille artichokes and Sriracha aioli makes a perfect springtime snack | TahoeDailyTribune.com

During spring I often eat grilled artichokes; I just love them and can't get enough! Artichokes are packed with antioxidants, fiber, and vitamins C and K.

Don't let this prickly vegetable intimidate you, they are super easy to cook once you figure out how to clean them. If you've never cooked an artichoke, I recommend going online and looking for a quick video on cleaning and trimming, as well as, removing the choke. This recipe is great as a snack or even as an appetizer to share with friends. If you're like me, you'll devour the whole thing on your own!

For the aioli I like to add a little Sriracha for extra flavor, but you can replace it with diced garlic or your favorite hot sauce. If you don't have a grill you can skip this step and serve the artichoke after boiling. I hope you enjoy this dish as much as I do!

Grilled Artichoke with Lemon Aioli

Makes two to six servings

Lemon Sriracha aioli

1 cup Greek yogurt

1/3 cup mayonnaise

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1 teaspoon Sriracha (optional)

Salt and pepper to taste

Place ingredients in a bowl and mix well with a fork. Taste for seasoning, add additional salt, pepper and lemon juice as desired.

Artichokes

2 whole globe artichokes

2 garlic cloves

1 tablespoon butter

½ lemon

Fill a large pot ¾ of the way with water, bring to a boil. Place rinsed and trimmed artichokes directly into the pot of rapidly boiling water with garlic, butter and lemon. Cover the pot with the lid and cook, flipping halfway through. Simmer until artichokes are tender, about 30 to 45* minutes.

Test to see if they're done by pulling away a leaf — it should come off fairly easy when the artichoke is ready.

Heat grill over medium high heat. Slice the artichoke in half lengthwise. Carefully cut out the choke with a paring knife or spoon. Brush the inside of the artichoke with a little olive oil. Place on the grill cut side down and grill for five to seven minutes, or until lightly browned. Flip the artichoke and continue to grill another three to four minutes, or until lightly charred. Serve warm with aioli.

* Make sure to check the water level as the artichokes are cooking. Add more boiling water if needed.

Chef Arica Davis is owner/operator of Yummy Fixins, Personal Chef Services and Pasta Parties. Visit http://www.yummyfixins.com to book your next dinner party.