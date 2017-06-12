Yummy Fixins: Oh-so-good ossobuco (recipe) | TahoeDailyTribune.com

To expand upon my love of food, I took a culinary journey through Europe this May. Six different countries gave way to hundreds of new flavors and combinations along with the most incredible experience. I took dining to a new level, fully immersing myself in the cultural norms as experienced through food.

Guided through one-on-one cooking classes with chefs in Italy, I am now equipped with more skills that I intend to expose in Tahoe. This week, courtesy of an Italian mentality, I will share my ossobuco recipe with ya'll.

Traditional ossobuco calls for veal — one of my least favorite meats. My iteration calls for slow-cooked beef, so prepare for a little extra time in the kitchen; it's well worth it! (If you prefer veal, feel free to use it in place of beef.) Buon appetito!

Beef Ossobuco

Makes four servings.

3 cups chicken broth

4 beef or veal shanks

2 tablespoons flour

Salt and pepper to taste

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 tablespoons butter

1 small onion, minced

1 carrot, peeled and minced

2 celery stalks, minced

2 tablespoons tomato paste

1 cup dry white wine

3 tablespoons chopped parsley

1 lemon, zested

4 anchovies, deboned

Place the broth into a pot on the stove and keep on low heat. Season the shanks with salt and pepper then dust lightly with flour. Heat olive oil in a large deep skillet. Sear the shanks on both sides and remove from the skillet and set aside.

Place the butter, onion, carrot, and celery, in the pan cover and cook slowly over medium/low heat until the vegetables are soft. Return browned shanks to the pan, add the white wine and reduce liquid by half, about five minutes. Add 1½ cups of the chicken broth and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to low, cover pan and simmer for about one-and-a-half hours or until the meat is falling off the bone. Check every 15 minutes, turning shanks and adding more chicken stock as needed. The level of cooking liquid should always be about half way up the shank.

While the shanks are cooking prepare the gremolata. Chop the lemon zest with the anchovies and mix well with parsley.

The ossobuco is ready when the meat is tender and starting to fall from the bone. Before serving, top the shanks with gremolata, cover and cook for five minutes. Remove each shank from the pan and serve warm. It goes great with risotto or even mashed potatoes!

Chef Arica Davis is owner/operator of Yummy Fixins, Personal Chef Services and Pasta Parties. Visit http://www.yummyfixins.com to book your next dinner party.