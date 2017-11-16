Funk rock band Jelly Bread performs at Hard Rock Hotel and Casino

If you go …

Reno-based up-and-coming funk rock group Jelly Bread returns to the basin for a grooving performance this weekend.

"Jelly Bread's distinct style is identified by a blend of desert twang meeting the urban tones of funk and rock.

"Exceptional songwriting and storytelling interlaced with four-part harmonies, intricate 'in-the-pocket' drum and bass grooves, swampy lap steel guitar, dirt-under-the-fingernails guitar licks, tasty talkbox, 'take-'em-to-church' organ come together into a sound that is downright appetizing," states the band's online biography.

This unique take on the genre won Jelly Bread the Best of Reno's Best Album of 2012 for "No Dress Code."

The group's latest release, "Here, There, & Everywhere," was mixed by Justin Phelps, who has worked with musicians like Cake, Galactic, The Neville Brothers and more.

But Jelly Bread's associations with established artists does not stop there: The band has performed with The Motet, Pimps of Joytime, Allen Stone Band, The California Honeydrops and many more.

Jelly Bread has also taken the stage at festivals such as the Xerox Rochester International Jazz Festival, Joshua Tree and Safeway Waterfront Blues Festival.

After the success the band has seen in the few short years the members have been together, Jelly Bread is expected to go far.

Catch them at Hard Rock Hotel and Casino on Saturday, Nov. 18, at 9 p.m.

Tickets are available for $10 online at http://www.hardrockcasinolaketahoe.com (where additional details can be found).

— Lake Tahoe Action