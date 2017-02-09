Funk-rock group Galactic performs at Crystal Bay Club Casino | TahoeDailyTribune.com

Crystal Bay Club Casino goes out of this world on Sunday, Feb. 12, as the venue welcomes funk-rock band Galactic at 9 p.m.

Galactic formed over two decades ago, exploring the possibilities of their collective musical abilities.

“Since then, the seminal New Orleans band has consistently pushed artistic boundaries on the road and in the studio, approaching their music with open ears and drawing inspiration as much from the sounds bubbling up from their city’s streets as they do from each other,” states the group’s online biography.

Galactic’s most recent full-length release, “Into the Deep,” debuted in July 2015.

“On ‘Into the Deep,’ the band members look within themselves instead, drawing inspiration from people and ideas that have long been close to their hearts — and, in turn, close to the development of their unique sound.

“Shot through with soul, funk, blues and rock, the result is an organic riff on elements of Galactic’s past, filtered through the lens of where they’re headed,” continues the bio.

If you’re a fan of The Revivalists and plan to attend the group’s North Shore concert on Friday, chances are you’ll enjoy Galactic’s gig as well — the former’s vocalist is featured on multiple Galactic tracks.

Guests can jam out to Galactic for $30, plus ticket fees. Visit http://www.crystalbaycasino.com to purchase tickets and get more information.

Crystal Bay Club Casino is located at 14 NV 28 in Crystal Bay, Nevada.

Interact with the band on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/galacticfunk.

— Lake Tahoe Action