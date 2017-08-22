Get irie with Selasee & The Fafa Family at South Shore’s Live at Lakeview

If you go …

Reggae music takes over South Shore with a performance from the international group Selasee & The Fafa Family.

"Born in Accra, Ghana, Selasee grew up exposed to the colorful and energetic sounds of Highlife Music. With this exposure Selasee created his own style — a unique blend of reggae, West African Highlife and American pop music, threading together English and West African lyrics for a bright and captivating sound," states the artist's online biography.

The band, known for its ability to jump from genre to genre, jams at the Live at Lakeview series, which comes to a conclusion next week.

"Growing up in Accra, [Selasee] realized his passion for music and gained a good understanding of music's effect on people. Performing at school, church and being around his elders, Selasee developed and cultivated his musical talents," continues the bio.

In 1995 the musician formed Makuma, an African pop group, before joining the gospel group Heart To Heart in 1996. Selasee immigrated to the United States in 2001, looking to expand his solo career.

Throughout the '00s and early '10s the musician released three albums, collaborated with artists including Steel Pulse and Anthony B, and accumulated awards from a mix of organizations.

Recommended Stories For You

Selasee & The Fafa Family headline Live at Lakeview on Thursday, Aug. 24.

The performance, which is free to attend, begins at 4:30 p.m.

Lakeview Commons is located at the intersection of U.S. 50 and Lakeview Avenue. Learn more at http://www.liveatlakeview.com.

— Lake Tahoe Action