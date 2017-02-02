Harrah’s Lake Tahoe welcomes legendary Tower of Power | TahoeDailyTribune.com

Tower of Power is nearing its fifth decade of playing music together. This weekend, Tahoe R&B and soul fans have two nights to experience the iconic group, who headlines Harrah’s Lake Tahoe on Friday, Feb. 3, and Saturday, Feb. 4.

The group’s history began in July 1968 when Stephen “Doc” Kupka auditioned at a rehearsal that took place at Emilio Castillo’s house.

“Doc and his signature baritone sax sound were now in the band, and on August 13, 1968, Tower of Power, as we know them today, began playing gigs, and soon became very well known in the area,” states the band’s online biography.

The Oakland, California-based group was signed to Bill Graham’s San Francisco records in 1970, and the rest is history.

Tower of Power released its first album, “East Grease Bay,” shortly after, and went on to produce hits including “So Very Hard to Go” and “You’re Still a Young Man.”

“Over the years, the Tower of Power Horns have recorded with hundreds of artists as diverse as Aerosmith, Elton John, Little Feat, Phish, Santana, Heart, and many others, forever infusing the radio airwaves with Tower’s musical DNA,” continues the bio.

Tickets for Tower of Power’s performances begin at $45.87, plus tax and fees. They are available through http://www.ticketmaster.com, where additional information can also be found. Both shows begin at 7:30 p.m.

Harrah’s Lake Tahoe is located at 18 U.S. 50 in Stateline.

— Lake Tahoe Action