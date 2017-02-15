Hip-hop artist Zion-I visits Whiskey Dick’s Saloon | TahoeDailyTribune.com

Hip-hop artist Zion-I visits Whiskey Dick’s Saloon
February 15, 2017
If you go …
What: Zion-I
When: Friday, Feb. 17, 9 p.m.
Where: Whiskey Dick’s Saloon
Tickets: $18 advance, $20 day of show
South Lake Tahoe welcomes party-rock, hip-hop solo act Zion-I on Friday, Feb. 17.
The Oakland-based artist has notched over two dozen albums, mixtapes, EPs and collaborations with musicians such as Amp Live and DJ K-Genius.
“Zion-I has transcended the hip-hop world and evolved into an independent touring artist who appeals to a broad spectrum of the live music community.
“Zion-I’s progressive, stay-true-to-the-core lyricism and soulful delivery has ignited the audiences of artists across many genres, including reggae-based artists like Damian ‘Jr. Gong’ Marley, Rebelution, Collie Buddz and Matisyahu, heavy hitting rockers Linkin Park, EDM icons Bassnectar, Pretty Lights hip-hop artists like Kendrick Lamar, Wu-Tang, Common, The Game, Too Short, Devin The Dude, The Roots MC Black Thought and cross-over artists such as The Roots, Flying Lotus and Emancipator,” states a press release from Late-Nite Productions.
Tickets for Zion-I’s South Shore performance are available in advance for $18, and climb to $20 on the day of the show. They can be purchased at Whiskey Dick’s Saloon, The Spot or online at http://www.ticketweb.com.
Electronic reggae-dub group Jon Wayne and The Pain accompany Zion-I for the Friday night gig, which begins at 9 p.m.
Attendees must be at least 21 years of age.
Whiskey Dick’s Saloon is located at 2660 Lake Tahoe Blvd.
Additional information can be found at http://www.facebook.com/whiskeydickstahoe.
— Lake Tahoe Action
