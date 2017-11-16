 Hip-hop California Harvest Tour stops at Whiskey Dick’s Saloon | TahoeDailyTribune.com

Hip-hop California Harvest Tour stops at Whiskey Dick’s Saloon

Courtesy Photo |

A-Plus headlines the California Harvest Tour at Whiskey Dick's Saloon on Saturday, Nov. 18.

South Shore's Whiskey Dick's Saloon gets into the fall spirit this weekend with the California Harvest Tour, a loaded night of hip-hop and rap that is headlined by A-Plus and Aceyalone, and features additional acts Equipto, Z-Man, True Justice, Tip-C and (R)Styles.

"For nearly two decades, A-Plus has been honing his skills as producer, artist and businessman as a founding member of the underground hip-hop consortium known as Hieroglyphics," states a press release from Late-Nite Productions.

The artist's fellow headliner Aceyalone released his debut solo album ("All Balls Don't Bounce") in 1995, and followed it with eight additional solo projects — two of which debuted in 2006.

"You might say I'm prolific, but I'm still a work in progress. I'm just a conveyor of what's already out there and people just don't see it. I just interpret it," Aceyalone said.

The musicians take the stage at the South Lake Tahoe venue on Saturday, Nov. 18, beginning at 9 p.m.

Advance tickets are available at The Spot, Whiskey Dick's and online at http://www.ticketweb.com for $15. Prices increase to $20 on the day of the show.

Recommended Stories For You

The saloon is located at 2660 Lake Tahoe Blvd. Learn more online at http://www.facebook.com/whiskeydickstahoe.

— Lake Tahoe Action

If you go …

What: California Harvest Tour

When: Saturday, Nov. 18, 9 p.m.

Where: Whiskey Dick’s Saloon

Tickets: $15-$20

Info: http://www.facebook.com/whiskeydickstahoe

Go back to article