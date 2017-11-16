Hip-hop California Harvest Tour stops at Whiskey Dick’s Saloon

South Shore's Whiskey Dick's Saloon gets into the fall spirit this weekend with the California Harvest Tour, a loaded night of hip-hop and rap that is headlined by A-Plus and Aceyalone, and features additional acts Equipto, Z-Man, True Justice, Tip-C and (R)Styles.

"For nearly two decades, A-Plus has been honing his skills as producer, artist and businessman as a founding member of the underground hip-hop consortium known as Hieroglyphics," states a press release from Late-Nite Productions.

The artist's fellow headliner Aceyalone released his debut solo album ("All Balls Don't Bounce") in 1995, and followed it with eight additional solo projects — two of which debuted in 2006.

"You might say I'm prolific, but I'm still a work in progress. I'm just a conveyor of what's already out there and people just don't see it. I just interpret it," Aceyalone said.

The musicians take the stage at the South Lake Tahoe venue on Saturday, Nov. 18, beginning at 9 p.m.

Advance tickets are available at The Spot, Whiskey Dick's and online at http://www.ticketweb.com for $15. Prices increase to $20 on the day of the show.

The saloon is located at 2660 Lake Tahoe Blvd. Learn more online at http://www.facebook.com/whiskeydickstahoe.

— Lake Tahoe Action