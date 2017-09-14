Indie / alt country duo Jamestown Revival rocks Crystal Bay Casino

Jamestown Revival members Jonathan Clay and Zach Chance have been friends since the two were 15 years old. They went to the same college, launched the band, moved to Los Angeles and released their first album ("UTAH") by 2014.

Two years later Jamestown Revival debuted its second record, "The Education of a Wandering Man."

"This album is like chapter two. The story begins at the point where we decided to head back to Texas. We wrote many of the songs when we were entering a different phase of our lives.

"We settled back into Austin, and my wife and I had our first child. That was a big shift. It was all about leaving behind our last bastion of adolescence, if you will," said Clay.

The pair heads to the region for a North Shore gig at Crystal Bay Casino on Saturday, Sept. 16, at 9 p.m. — get ready for an evening of Jamestown Revival's blend of indie rock and alt country.

"You can hear all of our influences on the new album. It feels like a late night drive after a show. There's some Motown, rock 'n' roll, and even a little country. We paid homage to a lot of people we listened to while stuck in a car between gigs," noted Chance.

The album's title is itself a tribute to a fellow artist.

"'The Education of a Wandering Man' is actually an autobiography by classic western novelist Louis L'Amour. He traveled the world and lived a fascinating life. Jonathan and I read the book years ago and fell in love with it. It's like looking back on a life unplanned. That really resonated with us when we were making the album," Chance said.

Tickets (available at http://www.crystalbaycasino.com) for the Jamestown Revival show range from $20-$24.

— Lake Tahoe Action