Joel Ward headlines The Loft’s Magic Fusion in South Lake Tahoe | TahoeDailyTribune.com

It isn’t Harry Potter, but it might be the next best thing. Six days each week, Heavenly Village’s venue for live entertainment brings a family-friendly show of magic to the stage.

At The Loft, performers change regularly — from now until Tuesday, Jan. 31, be sure to catch Joel Ward headlining the venue’s Magic Fusion shows each night.

“Joel Ward’s high energy, original magic has astonished people throughout the world. As he makes things appear and disappear, he presents award-winning magic by combining classical magic with a contemporary touch.

“Joel’s mind-boggling magical talent ranges from comical audience participation to interactive close-up magic and flashy Las Vegas-styled illusions,” states a press release from The Loft.

Ward’s credits include Ringling Bros. & Barnum & Bailey Circus’ “Boom A Ring,” “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno” and Comedy Central’s “Tosh.0.” He is also familiar with the Tahoe Basin: Ward performed over 500 shows during his stint at Horizon Casino & Resort.

“Joel became a World Champion Magician after placing first at the International Brotherhood of Magicians annual competition, the world’s largest magic organization,” continues the release.

Tickets for the performances begin at $19 for children and $27 for adults, plus tax and fees.

Magic Fusion is held at 7:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, and at 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. The show is dark on Wednesdays.

Additional information is available at http://www.thelofttahoe.com, where ticket purchases are also conducted.

