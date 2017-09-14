Jonathan Neal ends run at The Loft’s Magic Fusion

Magic Fusion — The Loft's daily performances that showcase talent of award-winning magicians from around the world — welcomed its next headlining act, Jonathan Neal, at the start of September, but his limited-engagement run comes to a close on Tuesday, Sept. 19.

"Jonathan Neal is a magician with a unique approach: taking ideas from the past and making them fresh today! How? By mixing magic with equal parts of choreography and music. Then adding in over 30 years of professional experience onstage, a great sense of humor and you have an exciting and memorable show!" states a press release from The Loft.

Neal was nominated for stage magician of the year 10 consecutive times and appeared on CBS' "The World's Greatest Magicians."

"Jonathan has performed extended tours around the world, including such exotic spots as Japan, South Africa and Beijing, China, where he performed over 500 shows in Chinese!

"Jonathan has performed with, and opened for, such celebrities as Tina Turner, Anthony Newley, Leslie Uggams, Shirley Jones and Paul McCartney, among others," continues the release.

Magic Fusion is held every day, with two performances on Thursdays through Saturdays at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., two performances on Sundays at 4:30 p.m. and 7 p.m., and a show at 7 p.m. Mondays through Wednesdays.

Tickets range from $20-$45, with a "Kids Free" matinee Sunday afternoons (with the purchase of an adult ticket).

Learn more online at http://www.thelofttahoe.com.

— Lake Tahoe Action