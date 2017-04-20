KISS rocks Reno’s Grand Sierra Resort and Casino | TahoeDailyTribune.com

Want to rock and roll all night? Look no further: KISS is taking the stage at Reno's Grand Sierra Resort and Casino on Friday, April 21.

"KISS in concert at the Grand Theatre promises to be a night of classic rock awesomeness.

"The supreme glam rockers will bring their heady mix of theatrics, anthemic tunes and fist-pounding hard rock to Reno," states the Grand Sierra Resort and Casino website.

The gig begins at 8 p.m., but doors open at 7 p.m. so arrive early because you won't want to miss any part of this show.

"With a career spanning over four decades, accumulating 30 Gold albums and 14 Platinum albums — as well as an induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame — KISS has gifted the world such rock hits as 'Rock and Roll All Nite,' 'I Was Made for Lovin' You' and 'God Gave Rock and Roll to You,'" continues the site.

While the New York-based rock band launched in 1972, it has remained at the forefront of music since its conception. KISS currently includes original band members Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons, in addition to Tommy Thayer and Eric Singer, who joined the group in 2002 and 1991, respectively.

Ticket prices start at $140, and purchases are conducted online through Ticketmaster.

Grand Sierra Resort and Casino is located at 2500 E. Second St. For more information, visit http://www.grandsierraresort.com.

Learn more about KISS at http://www.kissonline.com, or interact with the rockers on Facebook (@KISS) or Instagram and Twitter (@kissonline).

— Lake Tahoe Action