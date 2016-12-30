Lake Tahoe from above: Stunning drone images of a wintry basin | TahoeDailyTribune.com

Lake Tahoe from above: Stunning drone images of a wintry basin
December 30, 2016
TAHOE-TRUCKEE — Truckee resident Lloyd Garden, who owns the company Drone Promotions, captured several stunning images of Lake Tahoe and Truckee from above on Christmas Day this year.
The region had just been blanketed with 1 to 2 feet of snow thanks to a Christmas Eve snowstorm, allowing Garden to capture the region from above in all its winter glory.
Check out a few of his images above, and visit http://www.drone-promotions.com learn more about Drone Promotions and to see more of Garden’s drone photography.
