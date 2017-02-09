Latin, funk group Drinking With Clowns visits Tahoe’s South Shore | TahoeDailyTribune.com

If you go …

Reno’s part-Latin, part-funk group Drinking With Clowns heads to Tahoe’s South Shore for a show at Whiskey Dick’s Saloon on Saturday, Feb. 11.

“From the thumping sounds of Afro-American drums in the streets of South America to the smooth, funky and soulful beats of the North American urban landscape, Drinking With Clowns takes you on a musical journey every time they step onto the stage,” states the group’s online biography.

Songwriter Baldo Bobadilla fronts the group, which also includes Kris Trujillo, Martin Arroyo, Alejandro Jimenez and Ramiro Ramirez. Together, Drinking With Clowns released its first album, “Mind Your Head,” in 2007 and followed it with 2010’s “My New Head.”

The band’s latest release, “El Vuelo,” debuted in 2014 and features local musicians from Reno, Nevada.

“Mixing sexy, funky Latin rhythms such as cumbia, samba and salsa with hip hop, reggae, rock and other musical genres, DWC infuse their audiences with electrifying energy!” continues the bio.

Latin-based Drinking With Clowns finds inspiration in artists like Bob Marley, Michael Franti and Santana.

The five-member group’s free performance begins at 9 p.m.

Whiskey Dick’s Saloon is located at 2660 Lake Tahoe Boulevard in South Lake Tahoe.

Additional information is available at http://www.facebook.com/whiskeydickstahoe.

Learn more about Drinking With Clowns online at http://www.drinkingwithclowns.com, or like the band on Facebook.

— Lake Tahoe Action