Metal group Crowbar rocks Tahoe

Metalheads: Don't miss this weekend's gig on South Shore, as a Stateline casino welcomes genre icon Crowbar.

"For nearly three decades, the name Crowbar has been synonymous with heavy. Since rising ominously from the swamplands of New Orleans in 1990, they've been hailed internationally as one of the world's foremost purveyors of crushing, melodic sludge," states a press release from Entertainment One.

Crowbar's latest album, "The Serpent Only Lies," is an allusion to the group's past 10 records.

"To me, it's a fresh-sounding version of old-school Crowbar. I intentionally went back and listened to a lot of old Crowbar stuff, like the self-titled and 'Broken Glass' albums, to get a feel for what my mindset was 20-plus years ago," said vocalist and guitarist Kirk Windstein.

He added that he listened to Crowbar's early influences (Trouble and Melvins, among others) to prep for the new album: "So it was kinda me doing my homework."

Twenty-seven years down the road, the band is showing no signs of stopping.

"If you continue to put out killer records, continue to kick ass onstage every night and continue to treat your fans with respect, that's the stuff people will remember," Windstein concludes.

Crowbar — which is currently comprised of Windstein, guitarist Matt Brunson, drummer Tommy Buckley and bassist Todd Strange — performs at Hard Rock Hotel and Casino on Friday, Nov. 17, at 7:30 p.m.

Presale tickets are available for $17 online at http://www.hardrockcasinolaketahoe.com. Tickets will be sold at the door for $20.

Guests must be at least 21 years of age in order to attend.

— Lake Tahoe Action