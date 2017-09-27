‘Modern Family’ season 9 premiere in South Lake Tahoe airs tonight

Season nine of ABC's Emmy Award-winning television show "Modern Family" airs tonight, and viewers at Lake Tahoe can expect to see some familiar scenery.

The season nine premiere was filmed at Camp Richardson in late August, the Tribune previously reported. Along with Camp Richardson, the "Modern Family" crew also made stops at D.L. Bliss State Park and Emerald Bay.

"We wanted beauty, and were specifically looking for the 'wow' factor," executive producer Jeffrey Morton previously told the Tribune.

TV Guide’s episode synopsis states: “In the ninth-season opener, the family go on a houseboat vacation at Jay’s behest. Meanwhile, Mitchell runs into an old flame; Cam is forced to stay out of the sun; and Phil and Claire try out some adventurous excursions.”

Season nine of "Modern Family" premieres on ABC at 9 p.m. PT.