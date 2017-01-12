MontBleu Resort Casino & Spa welcomes Nathan Owens — Pop, Rock & Soul | TahoeDailyTribune.com

If you go …

Celebrate iconic pop and R&B artists in Stateline this weekend, as MontBleu Resort Casino & Spa welcomes Nathan Owens — Pop, Rock & Soul beginning Friday, Jan. 13.

“Pop, Rock and Soul is a very high energy show, mixed with R&B and rock, featuring amazing vocals and dance move tributes to artists such as Michael Jackson, Tina Turner, Prince, James Brown and Aretha Franklin,” states MontBleu Resort Casino & Spa’s website.

The portion of the show dedicated to Jackson will feature songs from both the Jackson 5 and his solo career, including hits like “I Want You Back,” “Thriller” and “Billie Jean.”

“Tina Turner entertains with songs from the days of Ike and Tina Turner singing ‘A Fool In Love’ and ‘Proud Mary.’ From Tina’s solo career she will sing songs like ‘Private Dancer,’ ‘What’s Love Got To Do With It’ and more,” according to the website.

Expect some of Brown’s greatest hits — “Papa Got a Brand New Bag,” “I Feel Good” and “Cold Sweat,” to name a few — along with classic Franklin songs such as “Respect,” “Chain of Fools” and “Natural Woman.”

Nathan Owens — Pop, Rock & Soul performs at MontBleu Resort Casino & Spa on Friday, Jan. 13, and Saturday, Jan. 14. Both shows begin at 8 p.m.

Tickets for both performances are available for $25, plus tax and fees, through the Ticketmaster website.

MontBleu Resort Casino & Spa is located at 55 U.S. 50 in Stateline.

Additional information is available online at http://www.montbleuresort.com.

— Lake Tahoe Action