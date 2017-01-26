AC/DC tribute Back N Black performs at South Lake Tahoe’s Hard Rock Hotel and Casino | TahoeDailyTribune.com

If you go …

Rock and roll fans, get ready — this weekend South Shore gets the chance to hear iconic AC/DC songs once again.

On Saturday, Jan. 28, San Francisco-based AC/DC cover band Back N Black will take the stage at Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, and tickets are only $10.

“Back N Black faithfully recreates an AC/DC concert experience that satisfies the legendary rock act’s most dedicated fans.

“While the tribute band itself is composed of some of the Bay Area’s most accomplished musicians, the real magic lies in the group’s passion and respect for AC/DC’s music,” states Back N Black’s online biography.

Featuring songs like “Back in Black,” “Highway to Hell” and “You Shook Me All Night Long,” this performance is sure to initiate some headbanging.

“Thrilling and electrifying audiences with AC/DC’s hits — ranging from the earliest days down to the ‘Rock or Bust’ album — Back N Black is truly a tribute by the fans, for the fans,” concludes the bio.

The gig begins at 9 p.m. inside Vinyl, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino’s intimate venue.

Guests must be at least 21 years of age in order to attend.

Buy tickets and learn more at http://www.hardrockcasinolaketahoe.com.

The Stateline casino is located at 50 U.S. 50.

Vinyl next welcomes Pete George, known as “The Rock Star of Comedy,” on Saturday, Feb. 4. Additional information can be found on the Hard Rock website.

— Lake Tahoe Action