All Good Funk Alliance performs at North Shore’s Crystal Bay Club Casino | TahoeDailyTribune.com

Dance the night away on the North Shore this weekend, as DJ duo All Good Funk Alliance headlines Crystal Bay Club Casino on Saturday, Jan. 21, beginning at 10 p.m.

The disco, hip hop, nu-funk artists find their influence in musicians such as Fatboy Slim, Bronx Dogs, Idjut Boys and Crispin J. Glover.

“Made up of Frank Cueto and Rusty Belicek, the All Good Funk Alliance has opened up for James Brown, DJ’d all around the world, written songs for commercials, TV and movies, and have constantly appeared on the Breakspoll Top 50 list,” states the duo’s SoundCloud biography.

Needless to say, the two are not new on the scene. All Good Funk Alliance has released music on a variety of labels since 1999, in addition to playing clubs and festivals from Canada to Australia.

“While their musical tastes range the gamut, when Frank and Rusty join forces, the end result is always the same: they deliver a sound that is funky, fun and fresh,” continues the biography.

All Good Funk Alliance is currently slotted to perform at the 7th annual GuitarFish Music Festival in Cisco Grove, California, this summer.

Audiences over the age of 21 are invited to attend this free gig that begins at 10 p.m. in Crystal Bay Club Casino’s Red Room.

The venue is located at 14 NV 28 in Crystal Bay, Nevada.

Additional information is available online at http://www.crystalbaycasino.com.

— Lake Tahoe Action