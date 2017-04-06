Anders Osborne takes the stage at Crystal Bay Casino | TahoeDailyTribune.com

If you go …

Legendary rock 'n' roll artist Anders Osborne is coming to the Tahoe Basin.

"Between the potency of his richly detailed songwriting, his intensely emotional, soulful vocals and his piercing, expert guitar work, New Orleans' Anders Osborne is a true musical treasure. He is among the most original and visionary musicians writing and performing today," states the musician's Facebook biography.

In under three decades the rocker has notched over 10 releases, the latest of which, "Flower Box," premiered in July 2016 with songs "Born to Die Together" and "Fools Gold."

"Since his recording debut in 1989, Osborne has written virtually all of his own material and contributed memorable songs to a wide variety of artists.

"Two tunes co-written by Osborne appear on Keb Mo's Grammy-winning 1999 release 'Slow Down.' Country superstar Tim McGraw scored a No. 1 hit with Anders' song 'Watch The Wind Blow By,'" continues the bio.

Additional musicians such as Brad Paisley, Tab Benoit, Jonny Lang and Kim Carnes have also covered Osborne's works, which can be heard in a handful of feature films.

Don't miss Osborne, who headlines Crystal Bay Casino on Thursday, April 13, at 9 p.m.

Tickets for the gig are available for $22 in advance and $25 on the day of the show. Purchases are conducted through http://www.crystalbaycasino.com, where additional information can be found.

The venue is located at 14 NV 28 in Crystal Bay.

— Lake Tahoe Action