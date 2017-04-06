Four Horsemen Tour, featuring B. Dolan, DJ Abilities, Cas One vs. Figure and Dope KNife, stops at Hard Rock Hotel and Casino | TahoeDailyTribune.com

Get ready for a hip-hop-heavy performance at Hard Rock Hotel and Casino: On Tuesday, April 11, B. Dolan, DJ Abilities, Cas One vs. Figure and Dope KNife will all play the venue.

"Cas One and I have been working on music for a long time, usually with him jumping on a track of mine as a feature. Now I'm producing an album ("So Our Egos Don't Kill Us") with him which we signed to Strange Famous Records.

"This is not my typical dance music stuff, it's completely different, but hip-hop is, and has always been, a huge influence on my production, which is why I wanted to keep my Figure name attached to the project — Figure started as hip-hop, so it's been nice to head back there for a project," states Figure via the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino website.

The musicians are joined by Savannah, Georgia, native Dope KNife, a rapper and producer with roots in Liberia.

"He uses his background as a formidable freestyle rapper, combined with his affection for off-kilter beats and political satire, to form his own brand of hip-hop," states the artist's online biography.

B. Dolan, known for his three "House of Bees" volumes and self-produced "Kill The Wolf" album, and Milwaukee, Wisconsin-based DJ Abilities round out the lineup.

The jam-packed gig begins at 8 p.m. inside Vinyl.

Tickets are available for $15 online via http://www.hardrockcasinolaketahoe.com, where additional details can be found.

Hard Rock Hotel and Casino is located at 50 U.S. 50 in Stateline.

— Lake Tahoe Action