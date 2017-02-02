Funk group The Motet grooves at Crystal Bay Club Casino | TahoeDailyTribune.com

Funk group The Motet grooves at Crystal Bay Club Casino
February 2, 2017
If you go …
What: The Motet
When: Friday, Feb. 3, 9 p.m.
Where: Crystal Bay Club Casino
Tickets: $20 advance, $23 day of, plus ticket fees
Colorado-based funk group The Motet brings soul to the North Shore like only they know how on Friday, Feb. 3.
Crystal Bay Club Casino welcomes the seven-member band at 9 p.m., so get ready to dance the night away to songs like “The Fountain,” “Rynodub” and “The Truth.”
“You can’t take the funk, and The Motet bring it on hard with a signature style that slaps you in the face with sounds that are fresh and unique,” states the band’s Facebook biography.
The Motet’s newest album, “Totum,” dropped in July 2016, featuring sounds reminiscent of The Commodores and Earth, Wind & Fire, while staying true to current funk trends.
“The future of funk is clear on The Motet’s brand new studio album, ‘Totem.’ The recent addition of singer Lyle Divinsky, who joined the band in early 2016, fans the flames of this already hot band,” continues the Facebook bio.
Divinsky joins drummer Dave Watts, keyboardist Joey Porter, bassist Garrett Sayers, guitarist Ryan Jalbert, Gabriel Mervine on trumpet and Drew Sayers on saxophone.
Get tickets in advance for $20, or on the day of the event for $23. Prices do not include ticket fees.
Crystal Bay Club Casino is located at 14 NV 28 in Crystal Bay, Nevada.
Learn more about the gig at http://www.crystalbaycasino.com, and interact with the band on Facebook or visit http://www.themotet.com.
— Lake Tahoe Action
Stories You May Be Interested In
Trending In: Music
- AC/DC tribute Back N Black performs at South Lake Tahoe’s Hard Rock Hotel and Casino
- Reggae group Natural Revolution visits Whiskey Dick’s Saloon
- All Good Funk Alliance performs at North Shore’s Crystal Bay Club Casino
- Harveys Lake Tahoe Summer Concert Series launches Saturday
- Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Lake Tahoe to host summer concert series
Trending Sitewide
- Men deny Heavenly Mountain ski voucher thefts
- Lake Tahoe weather: 2-3 more feet of snow possible Friday at upper elevations
- Lake Tahoe weather: alternating rain, snow through weekend
- Mountaintop coworking space hosts grand opening at Heavenly (photos)
- Amgen Tour of California returning to Tahoe Basin; routes announced