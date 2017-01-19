Local bluegrass band Hare of the Dawg String Band headlines Whiskey Dick’s Saloon | TahoeDailyTribune.com

Local bluegrass band Hare of the Dawg String Band headlines Whiskey Dick’s Saloon
January 19, 2017
What: Hare of the Dawg String Band
When: Saturday, Jan. 21, 9 p.m.
Where: Whiskey Dick’s Saloon
Tickets: Free
South Lake Tahoe’s own bluegrass band, Hare of the Dawg String Band, headlines Whiskey Dick’s Saloon on Saturday, Jan. 21, for a night of free-spirited entertainment that begins at 9 p.m.
The band’s brand is known as “homegrown, local bluegrass,” according to the Facebook page for the event.
Drink specials will be rolling out all night long, so be sure to attend the gig for a good time.
Hare of the Dawg String Band consists of Doug Schwarts on guitar and vocals, Jonathan Sills on cello, Cody Farnsworth on upright bass, CJ on mandolin, fiddle and vocals, and Riff on lapsteel.
The five-member group is known throughout South Shore, and makes regular stops at locations such as Lakeside Inn and Casino, Artemis Lakefront Cafe, California Burger Co. and Rojo’s Tavern, among others.
Whiskey Dick’s Saloon hosts live music every weekend — next Saturday, country band Everyday Outlaw headlines the venue, and Natural Revolution visits the following weekend.
For a complete listing of the bar’s upcoming entertainment, check out the Whiskey Dick’s Saloon page on Facebook.
Whiskey Dick’s Saloon is located at 2660 Lake Tahoe Blvd. on Tahoe’s South Shore, and is open from 1 p.m. to 2 a.m. daily.
The event on Saturday is free to attend, but patrons must be at least 21 years of age.
Additional information is available on the venue’s Facebook page, http://www.facebook.com/whiskeydickstahoe.
— Lake Tahoe Action
