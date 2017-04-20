New Zealand-based Katchafire jams at MontBleu Resort Casino & Spa | TahoeDailyTribune.com

New Zealand-based Katchafire jams at MontBleu Resort Casino & Spa
April 20, 2017
If you go …
What: Katchafire
When: Saturday, April 22, 10 p.m.
Where: MontBleu Resort Casino & Spa
Tickets: $20 advance, $25 day of show
Get ready to jam — New Zealand-based reggae group Katchafire is headed to South Shore's MontBleu Resort Casino & Spa this weekend.
"The all-Maori reggae band brings its pure classic sound to music lovers worldwide, delivering one of the most authentic reggae shows around today," states Katchafire's online biography.
The group's latest full-length album, "On the Road Again," debuted in December 2015 and features the hit song "Feels Like."
Katchafire most recently released the single "Burn It Down" in September 2016, along with the song "If I Had the World."
"Their sound is built on the foundations of classic roots reggae with an R&B and funk rub, mashing modern dancehall and slinky reggae pop.
"Katchafire has crafted a universal vibe, capturing something truly special in a diversity of instrumentation and clarity of sound," continues the bio.
Tickets for the reggae concert are available for $20 in advance and $25 on the day of the show, which begins at 10 p.m. on Saturday, April 22.
MontBleu Resort Casino & Spa is located at 55 U.S. 50 in Stateline.
Additional information about the perofrmance is available at http://www.montbleuresort.com, and ticket purchases are conducted through Ticketmaster.
Learn more about the band at http://www.katchafire.co.nz, or interact with Katchafire on Facebook (@katchafireband), Instagram (@katchafireofficial) and Twitter (@katchafire).
— Lake Tahoe Action
Stories You May Be Interested In
Trending In: Music
- Spring Meltdown: Lake Tahoe’s three-day metal fest welcomes 50+ bands
- A Perfect Circle performs at Reno Events Center
- Aaron Lewis performs at Reno’s Silver Legacy Resort Casino
- Bay Area rapper Andre Nickatina headlines Four-Twenty Smokeout at Whiskey Dick’s Saloon
- Black Star Safari, Dingo Weasel and Sleeper Cell perform at Whiskey Dick’s Saloon
Trending Sitewide
- Lawyer for ex-Tahoe ski teacher arrested on child porn charges says client should be released from jail
- Spring Meltdown: Lake Tahoe’s three-day metal fest welcomes 50+ bands
- KISS rocks Reno’s Grand Sierra Resort and Casino
- South Lake Tahoe sets goal of 100 percent renewable energy by 2032
- Guest column: Stigma gets in the way of the cannabis conversation